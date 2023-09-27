The Weekly Wrestling Thread Gets Released

The day everyone was dreading happened last week and WWE announced the wrestlers that were being released due to the TKO merger. It’s sad but, not to sound callous, it could have been worse. The people released were wonderful people (except Quincy Elliott and Matt Riddle) but they were wrestlers that weren’t being utilized well in WWE and this may be a blessing for them to get out. The big shock was Mustafa Ali, who was scheduled for a PPV match this weekend. However, he was publicly asking for his release last year and I’m wondering if he offered himself up to spare someone that might have wanted to stay. A full list of those released:

-Mustafa Ali

-Emma

-Rick Boogs

-Aliyah

-Elias

-Riddick Moss

-Top Dolla

-Shelton Benjamin

-Dolph Ziggler

-Dabba-Kato

-Bryson Montana

-Shanky

-Mace

-Mansoor

-Quincy Miller

-Quincy Elliott

-Dana Brooke

-Yulisa Leon

-Ikeman Jiro

-Matt Riddle

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

2. Trick Williams vs. Dragon Lee vs. Axiom vs. Tyler Bate

3. IYO SKY vs. Asuka

5. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

5. Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak



Best AEW matches of the week

1. Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castignoli

2. MJF vs. Samoa Joe

3. Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

4. Christian Cage vs. Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

5. Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Saraya vs. Toni Storm

