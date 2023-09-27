Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 50

Group 48 Results 66.67% Lila’s Sky Ark The Conductor 66.67% Impostor Factory Lullaby from a Star 58.33% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Battle with Gilgamesh 58.33% Lila’s Sky Ark The Real Catslug God 58.33% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon A Dazzling Phylactery (Lich Yard) 58.33% Rollerdrome Eiger (cartridge 1987 remix) 58.33% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon Evil Fox deity 58.33% Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT Fin Fantasy 50.00% Eastward Eastward 50.00% Weird West Assassins 50.00% Natsuki Chronicles Dissatisfied sand yellow (stage 3) 41.67% Fire Emblem Three Hopes Tearing through Heaven (Inferno) 41.67% Far: Changing Tides A New Dusk 41.67% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Techno man 41.67% Melty Blood: Type Lumina Stage Catacombs 41.67% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void Having Fallen, It Was Blood 41.67% Eastward Rust 41.67% Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Billys theme 33.33% Rakugaki Kingdom Challenge oneself 25.00% Beast Breaker Snacks and Snails (Kitchen) 25.00% Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT Imaginary Shopping District 16.67% Archvale Fairreach (Town) 8.33% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Piano Tango 2 Remember The Fallen 31.25% Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare Stainless Kill 31.25% River City Girls 2 Crunchy Punchy 31.25% Edge of Eternity Oversized Two-Handed Sword 31.25% Anonymous;Code ZERO POINT 31.25% Cotton Rock & Roll Last stage 31.25% Roadwarden The Elders’ Cave 31.25% Death’s Door Overgrown Ruins 31.25% Genshin Impact Caprice of the Leaves 31.25% Destiny Child Trick of Death 31.25% Placid Plastic Duck Simulator Night Duckies 31.25% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Wending 31.25% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Eight Melodies 31.25% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Mutation 31.25% The Wild at Heart Odds and Ends 31.25% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Dinner Stage 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Night Stage) 31.25% Cult of the Lamb Amdusias 31.25% Rhythm Doctor Samurai Dubstep 31.25% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Ackbar Theme 31.25% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Lake 31.25% Blue Archive Signal of Abydos 25.00% Beast Breaker Snacks and Snails (Kitchen) 25.00% Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT Imaginary Shopping District 16.67% Archvale Fairreach (Town) 8.33% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Piano Tango 2 Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Monday, October 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 51 will start Thursday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday, October 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...