Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 50

Group 48 Results
|66.67%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|The Conductor
|66.67%
|Impostor Factory
|Lullaby from a Star
|58.33%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|Battle with Gilgamesh
|58.33%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|The Real Catslug God
|58.33%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|A Dazzling Phylactery (Lich Yard)
|58.33%
|Rollerdrome
|Eiger (cartridge 1987 remix)
|58.33%
|GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon
|Evil Fox deity
|58.33%
|Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT
|Fin Fantasy
|50.00%
|Eastward
|Eastward
|50.00%
|Weird West
|Assassins
|50.00%
|Natsuki Chronicles
|Dissatisfied sand yellow (stage 3)
|41.67%
|Fire Emblem Three Hopes
|Tearing through Heaven (Inferno)
|41.67%
|Far: Changing Tides
|A New Dusk
|41.67%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Techno man
|41.67%
|Melty Blood: Type Lumina
|Stage Catacombs
|41.67%
|Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void
|Having Fallen, It Was Blood
|41.67%
|Eastward
|Rust
|41.67%
|Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
|Billys theme
|33.33%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|Challenge oneself
|25.00%
|Beast Breaker
|Snacks and Snails (Kitchen)
|25.00%
|Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT
|Imaginary Shopping District
|16.67%
|Archvale
|Fairreach (Town)
|8.33%
|Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal”
|Piano Tango 2
Remember The Fallen
|31.25%
|Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare
|Stainless Kill
|31.25%
|River City Girls 2
|Crunchy Punchy
|31.25%
|Edge of Eternity
|Oversized Two-Handed Sword
|31.25%
|Anonymous;Code
|ZERO POINT
|31.25%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Last stage
|31.25%
|Roadwarden
|The Elders’ Cave
|31.25%
|Death’s Door
|Overgrown Ruins
|31.25%
|Genshin Impact
|Caprice of the Leaves
|31.25%
|Destiny Child
|Trick of Death
|31.25%
|Placid Plastic Duck Simulator
|Night Duckies
|31.25%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|Wending
|31.25%
|Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO)
|Eight Melodies
|31.25%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Mutation
|31.25%
|The Wild at Heart
|Odds and Ends
|31.25%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Dinner Stage 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Night Stage)
|31.25%
|Cult of the Lamb
|Amdusias
|31.25%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Samurai Dubstep
|31.25%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Ackbar Theme
|31.25%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Lake
|31.25%
|Blue Archive
|Signal of Abydos
|25.00%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Monday, October 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 51 will start Thursday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday, October 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific