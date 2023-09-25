Weekly Games Thread is Living History

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: what’s a moment you can remember that felt like living through video games history as it happened? Since there’s multiple candidates for that from the past few weeks alone. And to simplify things, let’s say it has to be from at least five years ago.

Please look forward to the news roundup next week! I stuck with Wednesday last time because I know y’all aren’t here on holidays, but next week Roundup is back to Monday to make room for the return of semi-regular Mid-Aughts Meltdowns on Wednesdays.

