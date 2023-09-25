Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 48

Group 46 Results 75.00% River City Girls 2 I’m better than you 66.67% River City Girls 2 Feel the heat 66.67% 30XX the upside down Watergrav 66.67% Far Fetched Into The Woods 58.33% NEO: The World Ends with You Breaking Free 58.33% Hot Wheels Unleashed 404 58.33% Kamihime Project Pride of the flame sword 58.33% Rollerdrome Greenbay Mall (Vincenzo salvia remix) 50.00% A Little Golf Journey First Day of Spring 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! drop pop candy | Vivid BAD SQUAD 50.00% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Chef Saltbaker 41.67% Lila’s Sky Ark Fly to the Sky Shards 41.67% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Scott pilgrim anthem 41.67% Vampire Survivors Reincarnated echoes 41.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour HEARTACHE (Original Mix) [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR” feat.ゆきまめ] 33.33% Chained Echoes Fractured Echoes 33.33% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 228 (Day) 33.33% Floodland Perfect Place (Right Here) 25.00% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Mechanical Destruction 25.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Mother – Outro 25.00% Rakugaki Kingdom Excuse for my guitar 25.00% Cyber Shadow Dr. Progenitor, Part 2 16.67% Anonymous;Code ANONYMOUS 16.67% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe GBA Boo Lake Remember The Fallen 30.77% Solar Ash Vignette: The First Apocalypse 30.77% SnowRunner Kola Ambience (Evening) 30.77% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Vs. Orcan & Skullian (Remix) 30.77% Sable Cartographer’s Theme 30.77% Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter Gelatin Party 30.77% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Delusion Sensation Compensation Federation | Nightcord at 25:00 30.77% Tinykin Bubble Party 30.77% Freedom Planet 2 Lilacks theme 30.77% Signalis Cigarette Wife 30.77% Far: Changing Tides Open 30.77% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Unlosing heros theme 29.41% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 響花水月 [xi feat. Risa Yuzuki] 29.41% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands 2 29.41% Little Nightmares II Etude for a Minor 29.41% Dyson Sphere Program Realm 29.41% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Repent 28.57% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Showtime Ruler | Wonderlands×Showtime 28.57% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Voices | Leo⁄need 25.00% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Mechanical Destruction 25.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Mother – Outro 25.00% Rakugaki Kingdom Excuse for my guitar 25.00% Cyber Shadow Dr. Progenitor, Part 2 16.67% Anonymous;Code ANONYMOUS 16.67% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe GBA Boo Lake Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Tuesday, September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Tuesday, September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

