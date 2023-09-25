Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 48

Group 46 Results
|75.00%
|River City Girls 2
|I’m better than you
|66.67%
|River City Girls 2
|Feel the heat
|66.67%
|30XX
|the upside down Watergrav
|66.67%
|Far Fetched
|Into The Woods
|58.33%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Breaking Free
|58.33%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|404
|58.33%
|Kamihime Project
|Pride of the flame sword
|58.33%
|Rollerdrome
|Greenbay Mall (Vincenzo salvia remix)
|50.00%
|A Little Golf Journey
|First Day of Spring
|50.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|drop pop candy | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|50.00%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|Chef Saltbaker
|41.67%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Fly to the Sky Shards
|41.67%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Scott pilgrim anthem
|41.67%
|Vampire Survivors
|Reincarnated echoes
|41.67%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|HEARTACHE (Original Mix) [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR” feat.ゆきまめ]
|33.33%
|Chained Echoes
|Fractured Echoes
|33.33%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 228 (Day)
|33.33%
|Floodland
|Perfect Place (Right Here)
|25.00%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|Mechanical Destruction
|25.00%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Mother – Outro
|25.00%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|Excuse for my guitar
|25.00%
|Cyber Shadow
|Dr. Progenitor, Part 2
|16.67%
|Anonymous;Code
|ANONYMOUS
|16.67%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|GBA Boo Lake
Remember The Fallen
|30.77%
|Solar Ash
|Vignette: The First Apocalypse
|30.77%
|SnowRunner
|Kola Ambience (Evening)
|30.77%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Vs. Orcan & Skullian (Remix)
|30.77%
|Sable
|Cartographer’s Theme
|30.77%
|Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter
|Gelatin Party
|30.77%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Delusion Sensation Compensation Federation | Nightcord at 25:00
|30.77%
|Tinykin
|Bubble Party
|30.77%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Lilacks theme
|30.77%
|Signalis
|Cigarette Wife
|30.77%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Open
|30.77%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Unlosing heros theme
|29.41%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|響花水月 [xi feat. Risa Yuzuki]
|29.41%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Crimson Mirelands 2
|29.41%
|Little Nightmares II
|Etude for a Minor
|29.41%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Realm
|29.41%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Repent
|28.57%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Showtime Ruler | Wonderlands×Showtime
|28.57%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Voices | Leo⁄need
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Tuesday, September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 48 is open until Tuesday, September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific