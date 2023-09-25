Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 25

Today’s contestants are:

Colin Beazley, a private investment professional from West Palm Beach, Florida;

Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida; and

Elaine Filadelfo, a consumer insights researcher from Washington, D.C.

Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS // BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY OSCARS // WHAT’S IN THAT CHIP // THAT’S JUST OFFAL // ALL’S WHALE THAT ENDS WHALE // SCHOOL RHYME TIME

DD1 – $1,000 – WHAT’S IN THAT CHIP – Mackie’s of Scotland makes chips, err crisps, with hints of this offal dish that Robert Burns once “addressed” (Jilana added $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Elaine $4,200, Jilana $4,800, Colin $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Elaine $6,400, Jilana $7,000, Colin $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

A PLACE IN HISTORY // SO THAT’S WHAT THOSE LYRICS SAY // INDIANA WANTS YOU // FRENCH LITERATURE// WHITE HOUSE PETS // FARMING PHRASES

DD2 – $1,600 – A PLACE IN HISTORY – After taking up on another island, the Knights of Rhodes became the Knights of this place (Colin dropped $3,500.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – WHITE HOUSE PETS – Here’s this president’s wife, Grace, with their pet raccoon Rebecca, a star attraction at the White House (Elaine dropped $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Elaine $8,200, Jilana $17,800, Colin $3,900.

Final Jeopardy!

SCIENTISTS – A 1953 article by this pair says, “The specific pairing we have postulated… suggests a… copying mechanism for the genetic material”

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Jiliana adding $1,000 to win with $18,800.

Final score: Elaine $8,400, Jilana $18,800, Colin $3,900.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is haggis? DD2 – Who were Knights of Malta? DD3 – Who was Coolidge? FJ – Who were Watson & Crick?

