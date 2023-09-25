I Know Him So Well Night Thread (09/25)

The ballad “I Know Him So Well” was originally performed by Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson for the concept album/musical Chess. The song has an iconically campy video featuring the two singers distant from each other in a variety of settings.

Recently, the “I Know Him So Well” music video inspired the music video for the song “Where Are Your Kids Tonight?”, by Irish pop artist CMAT featuring John Grant (from CMAT’s upcoming second album CrazyMad, For Me, out October 13th). The video is great and the song is one of my favourite singles released this year; Tom Breihan of Stereogum praised it as “a triumphant, desperate disco rager.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...