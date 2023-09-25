AVoCADo GamesCast #94: Put Timothée Chalamet on a Barge

Hey folks! On this episode, The Kappa, The Wasp, and I discussed Pikmin 4, some old-school Zelda games, Baldur’s Gate 3 and discourse surrounding it, Marvel Snap, some recent indie games, and what’s in store for the rest of 2023.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

6:45 – Pikmin 4

15:55 – Game Boy Color Zelda Games and Nostalgia

26:30 – Baldur’s Gate 3

55:20 – Marvel Snap and Virtual Trading Card Games

1:07:35 – Venba

1:19:00 – The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

1:30:35 – Fall 2023 Preview: The Kappa’s Most Anticipated Games

1:36:20 – Fall 2023 Preview: The Wasp’s Most Anticipated Games

1:40:15 – Fall 2023 Preview: Potential Splashes, Part 1

1:53:50 – Fall 2023 Preview: Merve’s Most Anticipated Games

1:56:50 – Fall 2023 Preview: Potential Splashes, Part 2

2:03:25 – Fall 2023 Preview: Other Anticipated Games

2:10:05 – Fall 2023 Preview: Potential Bombs

2:36:50 – Ranking 2023

2:48:10 – Conclusion

