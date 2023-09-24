Splinter Speaks Night Thread (9/24/2023)

Konami’s LCD handhelds were powered by two AA batteries. LCD sprites crammed all the games visuals onto a small screen. The first TMNT game had you maneuvering through a two story obstacle course. The 1990 sequel, TMNT 2: Splinter Speaks, placed your Turtle in the middle of the screen as enemies approached from four directions. Defeat enough mousers and foot soldiers and “Splinter” would announce the arrival of a boss! “Beebop!” “Rocksteady!” and eventually “Look out for Shredder!” Shredder was cheap as could be, utilizing the sprites of all the approaching foot soldiers (plus a helmet) as he zipped around the screen.

