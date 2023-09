This week’s bird is the white-cheeked honeyeater, a relative of last week’s subject. Have some links, have some photos, have some fun here, friends.

Here are some links to the sites where I got the photos: https://ebird.org/species/whchon2, https://tinyurl.com/2fxdwzzc, https://tinyurl.com/mru3uk7a.

And a link to the relevant Wikipedia article: https://tinyurl.com/ycyya6mp

