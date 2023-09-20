The Weekly Wrestling Thread Smells What The Rock Is Cooking

It’s been a wild week for wrestling. The Rock returned to Smackdown and tore the roof off. WWE is starting to release people thanks to the UFC merger; it’s just been “redundant” workers and Ultimate Warrior’s awful wife but it’s going to get worse. Jade Cargill is jumping ship to WWE, after having easily the best match of her AEW career. And it turns out that the record attendance for All In was exaggerated and it’s not the biggest show ever. It’s wild to me, AEW had their biggest show in the company history and now everyone is only talking about this and CM Punk’s antics. Tony Khan just can’t get out of his own way.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Butch vs. Tyler Bate

2. Finn Balor vs. A.J. Styles

3. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James

4. Asuka vs. Bayley

5. Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

2. Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill

3. Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castignoli

4. Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill

5. Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker

Worst WWE match of the week:

-The Street Profits vs Latino World Order (this wasn’t too bad but it was easily the weakest WWE match of the week)



Worst AEW match(es) of the week:

-Both Aussie Open squashes this past week (they’re one of the best tag teams in the world, why are they being booked like this?)

Best overall match of the week:

-Will Ospreay vs. Naomichi Marufiji (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

