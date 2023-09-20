Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 45

Group 43 Results
|73.33%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Maiden Training Voiced
|66.67%
|Phantasy Star Online 2
|Primordial Darkness ~ 2nd Half
|60.00%
|Chained Echoes
|Forgotten By Light
|60.00%
|Rollerdrome
|Karas Theme (cartridge 1987 remix)
|60.00%
|Spark The Electric Jester 3
|Pacific abyss
|60.00%
|Everhood
|Revenge
|53.33%
|Splatoon 3
|Fins in the Air [Deep Cut]
|53.33%
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Space Riders With No Names
|46.67%
|LaTale Online
|Aie Island ~ Daydream
|46.67%
|Disgaea 6
|Map to the future
|40.00%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Mutator (SMB 2 Classic OST – Dr. Bad Boon’s Base)
|40.00%
|Echoes of Mana
|Mekiv Caverns
|40.00%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Factory Inspection
|40.00%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Turn
|40.00%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Jugu
|33.33%
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|Island Harvest
|26.67%
Remember The Fallen
|26.67%
|Chained Echoes
|Crimson Wings Spreading Through the Blue Sky
|26.67%
|Mario Golf: Super Rush
|Wildweather Woods (Speed Golf)
|26.67%
|Airborne Kingdom
|Traders of the Winds
|26.67%
|Coromon
|The Power Tower of Voltgar
|26.67%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|Goodnight, Yuu
|26.67%
|Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)
|Space Valley
|26.67%
|SnowRunner
|Alaska Ambience (Night)
|26.67%
|Grounded
|It’s the End
|26.67%
|Bayonetta 3
|Sovereigns of souls
|26.67%
|Disgaea 6
|Sky’s Doom
|26.67%
|Moncage
|From the Lighthouse
|26.67%
|Roadwarden
|Creeks 02
|26.67%
|Card Shark
|Joseph Boulogne & Julie D’Aubigny
|25.00%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Fallen Lords
|25.00%
|Archvale
|Hell Town (Credits)
|20.00%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Thursday, September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 45 is open until Thursday, September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific