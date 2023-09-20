Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 45

Group 43 Results 73.33% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Maiden Training Voiced 66.67% Phantasy Star Online 2 Primordial Darkness ~ 2nd Half 60.00% Chained Echoes Forgotten By Light 60.00% Rollerdrome Karas Theme (cartridge 1987 remix) 60.00% Spark The Electric Jester 3 Pacific abyss 60.00% Everhood Revenge 53.33% Splatoon 3 Fins in the Air [Deep Cut] 53.33% Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Space Riders With No Names 46.67% LaTale Online Aie Island ~ Daydream 46.67% Disgaea 6 Map to the future 40.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Mutator (SMB 2 Classic OST – Dr. Bad Boon’s Base) 40.00% Echoes of Mana Mekiv Caverns 40.00% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Factory Inspection 40.00% Far: Changing Tides Turn 40.00% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Jugu 33.33% Luna’s Fishing Garden Island Harvest 26.67% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident グッバイ宣言 [Remixed by uno(IOSYS) & Liqo feat. Chiyoko] 26.67% Needy Streamer Overload Internet overdose 26.67% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Dinner Stage (SMB 1 Classic OST – Monkey Mall) 20.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Fat Boy (SMB 2 Classic OST – Boiling Pot) 20.00% Everhood Really Bad Song 20.00% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Taking Over the Halberd 20.00% A3! A Beloved Writer [Yu(vague); Vocals: Koutaro Nishiyama & Koudai Sakai] 13.33% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Taking Battle Remember The Fallen 26.67% Chained Echoes Crimson Wings Spreading Through the Blue Sky 26.67% Mario Golf: Super Rush Wildweather Woods (Speed Golf) 26.67% Airborne Kingdom Traders of the Winds 26.67% Coromon The Power Tower of Voltgar 26.67% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Goodnight, Yuu 26.67% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Space Valley 26.67% SnowRunner Alaska Ambience (Night) 26.67% Grounded It’s the End 26.67% Bayonetta 3 Sovereigns of souls 26.67% Disgaea 6 Sky’s Doom 26.67% Moncage From the Lighthouse 26.67% Roadwarden Creeks 02 26.67% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident グッバイ宣言 [Remixed by uno(IOSYS) & Liqo feat. Chiyoko] 26.67% Needy Streamer Overload Internet overdose 26.67% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Dinner Stage (SMB 1 Classic OST – Monkey Mall) 26.32% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 I’m a Gnome 26.32% Card Shark Joseph Boulogne & Julie D’Aubigny 25.00% Monster Train: First Class Fallen Lords 25.00% Archvale Hell Town (Credits) 20.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Fat Boy (SMB 2 Classic OST – Boiling Pot) 20.00% Everhood Really Bad Song 20.00% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Taking Over the Halberd 20.00% A3! A Beloved Writer [Yu(vague); Vocals: Koutaro Nishiyama & Koudai Sakai] 13.33% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Taking Battle Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Thursday, September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Thursday, September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

