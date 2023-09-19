WW 214: Psych Day 7

CURRENT DAY

Anyone who doesn’t have to be here, stay out of my way and my sight lines! We’ve got a hostage situation in the morgue! DETECTIVE!

Yes, sir, I’m here, I’m experienced with negotiation.

Not you, Lassiter. You’ve been demoted. Lack of results. O’Hara! At my side!

Yes, sir! I’ve called down to them to make sure Woody’s okay.

Who cares?! I will blast both of them if it means we end this now!

I’ve been set up! I’m not the killer!

For what’s it worth, I think I believe him?

There was no death overnight

Players Blip – Rescue Pup Oatchi Henry, Bodyguard Chum Joely – Chumtown Bears Shufflin’ Crew copywight – Charlie Young Town Cork – Seamus McTiernan Eleanor – Burned Covert Collar Monk Psychic Doctors Town Flubba – Sam Eagle Shawn, Psychic Investigator Goat – Tangina Goat Town Jake – Leroy Brown Allison Cowley, back up Wolf Role Blocker Josephus – Dirk Gently Town Lamb Dance – Abed Gus, Pharmaceutical Rep Moolissa Town MSD – Galavant Town Nate the Lesser – Natey Billy Alice Bundy, Vanilla Wolf Raven – Missile Town Sheltermed – Sam from Holes sic – Patrick Jane Stoneheart Thoughts – Emily Bloom Town Warrior – a sponge Mr Yin, Wolf Roleblocker Roles Town

Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3

Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they have a movement

Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn Santa Barbarian (vanilla town): Congratulations! You are happily living under Santa Barbara skies. Your only power to keep danger away from you is your vote. Wolves

Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4

Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf) Independent

Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a PSYCH (Pray Soundly Your Cabal Hits) or PINEAPPLE (Pick Intelligently Now, Everyone Any Poor Play Loses Everything) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most action Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Tuesday, September 19th at 12am CET, 7pm EDT, 6pm CDT, 4pm PDT

