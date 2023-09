Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Satyajit Ray.

Highly recommended: Pather Panchali (top 100), Aparajito, The Music Room, The World of Apu, The Big City, Charulata

Recommended: Devi, Days and Nights in the Forest, Distant Thunder

Worth a look: An Enemy of the People

Next week’s director is… about damn time, it’s Howard Hawks!!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...