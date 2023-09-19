Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 44

Group 42 Results 69.23% Toodee and Topdee Return 61.54% Mighty Fight Federation Remi Redcard-Samba de Remi 61.54% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Dance with the Bullets 53.85% Hooked on You Welcome to hell 53.85% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Summerblue 53.85% Cyber Shadow Apparitor, Part 1 53.85% Lila’s Sky Ark Spirit of the Mountain 53.85% Touken Ranbu Warriors Color Barrage 53.85% Pocky & Rocky Reshrined The enchanted forest 46.15% Fire Emblem Three Hopes Main Theme (Inferno) 46.15% Triangle Strategy Unwavering Spear ~ Roland’s Battle 38.46% SnowRunner Michigan Garage 38.46% Atelier Sophie 2 Sleeping on Mycelium 38.46% Deltarune Chapter 2 It’s Pronounced “Rules” 38.46% Cult of the Lamb Work and Worship 38.46% Ship of Fools Seaflies and Bullytoads 30.77% Far: Changing Tides Open 30.77% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Unlosing heros theme 23.08% Solar Ash The Tarnished Expanse 23.08% Immortality Life 23.08% Damocles Gaze To an Early Grave 15.38% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Majora’s Wrath Battle 7.69% Mario Tennis (NSO) Exhibition 7.69% Bowser’s Fury Opening ~ To Lake Lapcat ~ Remember The Fallen 25.00% Cloud Gardens Vapor 25.00% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Sunken Plane Area 2 25.00% SpiderHeck Crawl & Brawl 25.00% Metallic Child Stage tunnel super sonic 25.00% Let’s Build a Zoo I Want More Animals 25.00% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Training Theme 25.00% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Great Cave Offensive 25.00% Genshin Impact Flow of Autumn Wind 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Princess Zelda 25.00% New Pokémon Snap Founja Jungle (Day) ~ Route 6 25.00% Life is Strange: True Colors Let Me Know 25.00% Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Malzeno Battle Theme 25.00% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Message in a Bottle (Mona Minigame) 25.00% Far: Changing Tides Tunnel 25.00% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tournament Round 2 25.00% Impostor Factory See the World 25.00% Sable Main Menu 25.00% Future Aero Racing S Ultra Paradise Beach 23.08% Solar Ash The Tarnished Expanse 23.08% Immortality Life 23.08% Damocles Gaze To an Early Grave 15.38% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Majora’s Wrath Battle 7.69% Mario Tennis (NSO) Exhibition 7.69% Bowser’s Fury Opening ~ To Lake Lapcat ~ Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 45 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 44 is open until Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

