Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 44

Group 42 Results
|69.23%
|Toodee and Topdee
|Return
|61.54%
|Mighty Fight Federation
|Remi Redcard-Samba de Remi
|61.54%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Dance with the Bullets
|53.85%
|Hooked on You
|Welcome to hell
|53.85%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Summerblue
|53.85%
|Cyber Shadow
|Apparitor, Part 1
|53.85%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Spirit of the Mountain
|53.85%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Color Barrage
|53.85%
|Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
|The enchanted forest
|46.15%
|Fire Emblem Three Hopes
|Main Theme (Inferno)
|46.15%
|Triangle Strategy
|Unwavering Spear ~ Roland’s Battle
|38.46%
|SnowRunner
|Michigan Garage
|38.46%
|Atelier Sophie 2
|Sleeping on Mycelium
|38.46%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|It’s Pronounced “Rules”
|38.46%
|Cult of the Lamb
|Work and Worship
|38.46%
|Ship of Fools
|Seaflies and Bullytoads
|30.77%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Open
|30.77%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Unlosing heros theme
|23.08%
|Bowser’s Fury
|Opening ~ To Lake Lapcat ~
Remember The Fallen
|25.00%
|Cloud Gardens
|Vapor
|25.00%
|Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell
|Sunken Plane Area 2
|25.00%
|SpiderHeck
|Crawl & Brawl
|25.00%
|Metallic Child
|Stage tunnel super sonic
|25.00%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|I Want More Animals
|25.00%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Training Theme
|25.00%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Great Cave Offensive
|25.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Flow of Autumn Wind
|25.00%
|Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO)
|Princess Zelda
|25.00%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Founja Jungle (Day) ~ Route 6
|25.00%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Let Me Know
|25.00%
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|Malzeno Battle Theme
|25.00%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|Message in a Bottle (Mona Minigame)
|25.00%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Tunnel
|25.00%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Tournament Round 2
|25.00%
|Impostor Factory
|See the World
|25.00%
|Sable
|Main Menu
|25.00%
|Future Aero Racing S Ultra
|Paradise Beach
|23.08%
|Bowser’s Fury
|Opening ~ To Lake Lapcat ~
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 45 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 44 is open until Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific