Spoil Sports: A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Third time is the charm for Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. A Haunting in Venice wisely tells an original story here rather than competing with a classic. He borrows a few names from Hallowe’en Party and discards the rest.

The horror elements and traumatized suspects are interesting. Despite the camera tricks this is closer to a classic whodunnit than his other work. The mystery mostly plays fair with the audience. Poirot keeps a few clues to himself while pointing neon arrows at others.

Tina Fey is out of her depth as Poirot’s comic sidekick. But she brings the camp fun that Gal Godot brought to Death on the Nile.

Share your spoiler filled thoughts below.

