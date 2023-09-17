Bruce Springsteen Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (24) vs. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” (19)

Match 2?: “Streets of Philadelphia” (24) vs. “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (20)

Match 3: “The River” (28) vs. “Born in the U.S.A.” (18)

Match 4: “Atlantic City” (27) vs. “Hungry Heart” (16)

Match 5: “Thunder Road” (27) vs. “Badlands” (15)

Match 6: “Jungleland” (21) vs. “Brilliant Disguise” (20) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 7: “Born to Run” (36) vs. “Glory Days” (12)

Match 8?: “Dancing in the Dark” (33) vs. “I’m Goin’ Down” (15)

[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “Jungleland” (21) in a very close matche against “Brilliant Disguise” (20), also the song with “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (20) as having the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Born to Run” (37) beat “Glory Days” (12) by a whopping 25 votes.

Voting ends 19 September, 10 PM EDT

