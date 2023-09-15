WW 214: Psych Day 3

FLASHBACK: 1986

Shawn, Gus, and Henry are standing on Ledbetter Beach at night.

I would have preferred to go to Refugio or Gaviota, but I promised your parents that you’d be in bed as soon as we saw the comet, Guster.

The boys aren’t listening to Henry.

Look! LOOK!

I see it! IT’S THERE!

What are you looking at? There’s nothing there, no Halley’s Comet

I saw dancing lights!

Me too!

Boys, stop playing with the flashlight! It’s not a toy. The brightness of the light is creating a bright spot in your vision. It’s called photobleaching and it’s bad for you

I know what I saw

CURRENT DAY

Did you hear? Mexico is having a public investigation about a mummified alien from Peru

Aliens don’t exist…

They don’t…

Unless the government can prove it!

But why did they wait to release the information?

They knew it was too powerful!

But why release a mummy instead of something newer?

Shawn, we have to be careful. You know what happened last time.

Okay, okay, we agree that we have to be less emotional about this. We can’t rush into anymore ridiculous scenarios, even if it’s our childhood passions.

Unless it’s ring pops

*phone rings*

It’s Jules. She said they found a body.

Eleanor was Burned Covert Collar Monk Psychic Doctors aka Santa Barbaran (Vanilla Town)

Players Blip – Rescue Pup Oatchi Chum Joely – Chumtown Bears Shufflin’ Crew copywight – Charlie Young Town Cork – Seamus McTiernan Eleanor – Burned Covert Collar Monk Psychic Doctors Town Flubba – Sam Eagle Goat – Tangina Goat Town Jake – Leroy Brown Allison Cowley, back up Wolf Role Blocker Josephus – Dirk Gently Lamb Dance – Abed Moo MSD – Galavant Nate the Lesser – Natey Billy Raven – Missle Sheltermed – Sam from Holes sic – Patrick Jane Stoneheart Thoughts – Emily Bloom Warrior – a sponge Roles Town

Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3

Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they have a movement

Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn Santa Barbarian (vanilla town): Congratulations! You are happily living under Santa Barbara skies. Your only power to keep danger away from you is your vote. Wolves

Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4

Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf) Independent

Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most action Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Saturday, September 16th at 8am CET, 3pm EDT, 2pm CDT, 12pm PDT

