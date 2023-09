Hey, it’s a Friday you know what that means! Here’s another Trans Musician for you to dig.

Tears For The Dying are a badass Goth band making music that sounds as cold and pallid as the genre’s best bands! Absolutely essential for all Bauhaus fans out there!

Yeah that’s all I got! Follow the rules and we won’t have any problems! Stay Dark out there friends 🖤

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...