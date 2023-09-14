Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 14

Today’s contestants for game one of the two-game weekly finals are:

Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California;

Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon; and

David Mayberry, a magnetic engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia.

Jeopardy!

RECONSTRUCTION // LET’S SEE HOW YOU DO WITH AMERICAN FOOTBALL // THE OHIO UNIVERSITIES // BIOLOGY // THE 2023 TIME 100 // LET’S “SEE”

DD1 – $800 – THE OHIO UNIVERSITIES – In 2012 this Ohio univ. opened its May 4 Visitors Center to place a 1970 event in historical, political & social context (Jill added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: David $6,800, Jill $600, Hari $800.

Scores going into DJ: David $9,400, Jill $2,800, Hari $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

RECONSTRUCTION // POP CULTURE // ALLITERATIVE GEOGRAPHY // HIP-HOP LITERARY REFERENCES // SPEECHIFY”ING” // SUCH COLORFUL LANGUAGE!

DD2 – $1,600 – ALLITERATIVE GEOGRAPHY – Called Stingray Harbour by James Cook in 1770, it was renamed for the abundance of new plants found there (Hari added $2,200.)

DD3 – $2,000 – POP CULTURE – John Ford directed the Oscar-winning 1942 documentary “Battle of” this locale at which Ford himself was wounded (Jill added $4,800.)

Scores going into FJ: David $17,000, Jill $13,600, Hari $9,600.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD CAPITALS – In English, name of 1 of the 2 4-letter capitals with the same first & last letter, one in the N. & one in the S. Hemisphere

Only Jill was correct on FJ.

Final scores for day one: David $6,728, Jill $19,600, Hari $1,600.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Kent State? DD2 – What is Botany Bay? DD3 – What is Midway? FJ – What are Oslo or Apia?

