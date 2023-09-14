Comic Book Chat – Batman Day 2023

Hello and Welcome to Comic Book Chat

Today’s Discussion – Batman Day 2023

Saturday September 16th is Batman Day. There will be two free Batman comics up for grabs.

Please Note – Check with your LCS to see if they are participating in Batman Day.

What is your favorite era of stories featuring the Caped Crusader?

If you could recommend one Batman story what would it be and why?

Why is Batman so popular? Do you personally like him…why or why not?

What upcoming Bat-centric titles are you looking forward to in next few months?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

