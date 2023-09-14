Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 41

Group 39 Results 69.23% Kirby and the Forgotten Land the beast pack’s final stand 61.54% Mad Rat Dead DLC Mad Rat dead Rap 61.54% Destiny Child Convicted criminals 53.85% Happy Game Elk 53.85% Ecstatic Supreme 53.85% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands 1 (Version 2) 53.85% Please Be Happy The Keeper of Memoirs 53.85% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Gourmet Race 53.85% Cyber Shadow Return to Mekacity, pt 1 46.15% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Shattered: A Penitent King 46.15% Ziggurat 2 Main Theme 46.15% Floodland The Next Day 38.46% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! We’re Still Underground [Eve- Leo/need Cover] MARCH 2022 30.77% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Wanderer 30.77% WarioWare: Get It Together! Penny’s Song (Spanish Verison) 30.77% Roadwarden Howler’s Dell 23.08% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tournament Round 1 23.08% Banana Kong 2 Retro DJ 15.38% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Inside the Jail 15.38% Dreamscaper Hometown (Combat) 15.38% Pokémon Unite Halloween Menu 15.38% Paper Mario (NSO) Snow Road 7.69% Luna’s Fishing Garden The Fishing Garden Remember The Fallen 22.22% New Pokémon Snap llumina Spot (Steelix) 22.22% EndCycle VS They’re Gone 22.22% Super Bomberman R Online Star Soldier 22.22% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Humoresque of a Little Dog 22.22% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Asteroid Coaster Act 2 (Remix) 21.43% Triangle Strategy Whiteholm Bridge 21.43% Putt-Putt Travels Through Time Future 3 21.43% Deathloop Updaam 21.43% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Title 21.43% Psychonauts 2 A Little Fight Music 21.43% Far: Changing Tides Uncertain 21.43% The Lord of the Rings Online: Rangers and Ruins The Angle of Mitheithel 21.43% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Djaradin 21.43% Rockman X Dive Dark man stage theme – halloween Remix 21.43% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Cosmic Fluxbender 21.43% Garden Story Pillow Leaf 21.05% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Sandgem Town (Night) 20.00% Potionomics Afternoon Delights 15.38% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Inside the Jail 15.38% Dreamscaper Hometown (Combat) 15.38% Pokémon Unite Halloween Menu 15.38% Paper Mario (NSO) Snow Road 7.69% Luna’s Fishing Garden The Fishing Garden Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Sunday, September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Sunday, September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

