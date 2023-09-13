The Weekly Wrestling Thread Merges with UFC Too

It’s been a wild week for wrestling. The WWE-UFC merger is official, Matt Riddle proves once again to be the non-sober CM Punk (kind of an unfair comparison to Punk though), and, best of all, there wasn’t a single match from the past week that I disliked!

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee

2. Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

3. Tyler Bate vs. Axiom

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Xavier Woods

5. Chad Gable, Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci



Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

2. Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

3. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy

4. Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne

5. Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...