Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 40

Group 38 Results
|64.29%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Brilliant wings
|64.29%
|Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell
|Mighty Illusion
|57.14%
|Gunvein
|Highway Chaos (stage 1)
|50.00%
|The Wild at Heart
|Never
|50.00%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|The Ancient Well
|42.86%
|DNF Duel
|On the sea
|42.86%
|Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers
|Banditry Technology (Takane Yamashiro’s Theme)
|42.86%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Welcome Back, Kirby
|35.71%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Stargaze Valley Night
|35.71%
|A3!
|RE:portrait [Gin(BUSTED ROSE); Vocals: Chiharu Sawashiro]
|35.71%
|Dragalia Lost
|Stealth Dance
|35.71%
|The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki
|Open the shard!
|28.57%
|WarioWare: Get It Together!
|Drawbridge Dilemma
|28.57%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Return to Dust
|28.57%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Free of You
|21.43%
|Rockman X Dive
|Dark man stage theme – halloween Remix
|21.43%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Cosmic Fluxbender
|21.43%
|Garden Story
|Pillow Leaf
|14.29%
|Deathloop
|Menu (Break the Loop)
|14.29%
|Everhood
|Ambient V-X
|14.29%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Flower Fields Rondo
|7.14%
|Solar Ash
|The Return
|7.14%
|Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO)
|King Dodongo/Volvagia Battle
|7.14%
|Jelly Boy (NSO)
|Sunken City
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Thursday, September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
voting for group 40 is open until Thursday, September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific