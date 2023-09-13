Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 40

Group 38 Results 64.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Brilliant wings 64.29% Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Mighty Illusion 57.14% Gunvein Highway Chaos (stage 1) 50.00% The Wild at Heart Never 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits The Ancient Well 42.86% DNF Duel On the sea 42.86% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers Banditry Technology (Takane Yamashiro’s Theme) 42.86% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Welcome Back, Kirby 35.71% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Stargaze Valley Night 35.71% A3! RE:portrait [Gin(BUSTED ROSE); Vocals: Chiharu Sawashiro] 35.71% Dragalia Lost Stealth Dance 35.71% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Open the shard! 28.57% WarioWare: Get It Together! Drawbridge Dilemma 28.57% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Return to Dust 28.57% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Free of You 21.43% Rockman X Dive Dark man stage theme – halloween Remix 21.43% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Cosmic Fluxbender 21.43% Garden Story Pillow Leaf 14.29% Deathloop Menu (Break the Loop) 14.29% Everhood Ambient V-X 14.29% Paper Mario (NSO) Flower Fields Rondo 7.14% Solar Ash The Return 7.14% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) King Dodongo/Volvagia Battle 7.14% Jelly Boy (NSO) Sunken City Remember The Fallen 20.00% Roadwarden The First Crossroads 20.00% Omno Omno (song) 20.00% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow In a Northern Dale 20.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Villain | Nightcord at 25:00 20.00% Genshin Impact Shadow of Nemesis 20.00% Deathloop Welcome to Blackreef 20.00% Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Town 1 (New Nevaeh) 20.00% Anonymous;Code LOAD 20.00% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Ancient Lands Theme 20.00% Archvale Title 20.00% Tunic Contours of War 20.00% The Longing Deep, Deep Beneath the Earth 20.00% Kirby’s Super Star Stacker (NSO) Mr. Star’s Challenge 20.00% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Iceberg 20.00% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Remains 20.00% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Lobby 2 20.00% Praey for the Gods Hymn 2: Vessel 20.00% Solar Ash The Last Chorus of Cyclodorea 14.29% Deathloop Menu (Break the Loop) 14.29% Everhood Ambient V-X 14.29% Paper Mario (NSO) Flower Fields Rondo 7.14% Solar Ash The Return 7.14% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) King Dodongo/Volvagia Battle 7.14% Jelly Boy (NSO) Sunken City Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Thursday, September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Thursday, September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

