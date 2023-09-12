Writing Discussion Thread

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Feedback!

You’ve written a thing, and you’ve gotten people to read it, and they’ve given you feedback. However, some of it is conflicting. One person says “I love your main character, but their love interest sucks, can’t you completely change them?” The other says: “Your main character sucks, but I love their love interest, can’t they be the protagonist?”

How do you handle conflicting feedback?

Or, if you’ve never gotten to that point, how do you go about soliciting feedback?

