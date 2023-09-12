Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 12

Today’s contestants are:

Susan Schulman, a baker from Greensboro, Vermont;

David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia; and

Cody Lawrence, an assistant editor from Sherman Oaks, California.

Jeopardy!

THE U.S. IN 1964 // AFTER IN LIVING COLOR // POTPOUR-EVERYTHING // “M”MMMM // AFRICAN CAPITAL HAIKU // THAT’S T-B-D

DD1 – $800 – AFRICAN CAPITAL HAIKU – Western port city / It’s named for a president / ’90s Civil War (Cody added $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Cody $4,800, David $1,800, Susan $4,200.

Scores going into DJ: Cody $6,800, David $4,200. Susan $7,000.

Double Jeopardy!

QUITE A FOX // THE SPORTING LIFE // INFLUENZA // GEORGIA ON MY MIND // PLAY PEOPLE // STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WORD WITH YOU

DD2 – $2,000 – GEORGIA ON MY MIND – In 1998 a National Prisoner of War Museum was dedicated at this site of a notorious military Civil War prison (David doubled to $8,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – INFLUENZA – Early reports of this “national” flu appeared in the uncensored press of the country, which was neutral in WWI (David added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Cody $10,800, David $24,800, Susan $18,200.

Final Jeopardy!

MYTHOLOGICAL PLACES- “Paradise Lost” says it’s “abhorred” & “the flood of deadly hate” & in Dante’s “Inferno” it’s fed by a “gloomy brook”

Everyone was correct on FJ, with David adding $12,663 to win with $37,463.

Final scores: Cody $21,600, David $37,463, Susan $25,601.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Monrovia? DD2 – What is Andersonville? DD3 – What is the Spanish Flu? FJ – What is the River Styx?

