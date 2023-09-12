Musicals Thread (The moral of the story)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

Having heard a few of the songs and wanting to take advantage of a professional recording actually being easily available (thank you, public libraries!), I recently watched Shrek the Musical. Based on a movie based on a picture book, the characters are very aware of the power of stories to teach – about the ways of the world, what’s right, what’s wrong, what their audiences should aspire to and what’s a hopeless cause. The ultimate lesson of the show, however, is not to put too much stock in the predominant narratives around you, especially if they exclude you from a happily-ever-after. The other main point is to embrace what distinguishes you from the norm touted by such narratives, though this is arguably undercut by the show doubling – no, tripling down on the movie’s short jokes about Lord Farquaad, plus scattered poorly-aged references to mental health, the Big Bad Wolf’s wardrobe, etc.

Fairy tales, fractured or otherwise, are particularly given to spelling out what the audience is meant to learn from the events of the story. Similarly, musicals can more easily sing what it would sound stilted or preachy to say – I’m reminded of our discussion last year about the fourth wall and its increased permeability in the theater. Of course, they aren’t immune from a sloppy presentation, either, or even a questionable message altogether.

Which musical(s) had a good moral and delivered it well? Which could have done better or shouldn’t have even bothered?

