Director Profile: John Carpenter

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… John Carpenter.

Highly recommended: Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, Escape from New York, The Thing (top 100), Big Trouble in Little China, They Live, In the Mouth of Madness

Recommended: Christine, Starman, Prince of Darkness

Worth a look: Dark Star, The Fog, Vampires, The Ward

Approach with caution: Body Bags (partially directed by Carpenter)

Not recommended: Memoirs of an Invisible Man, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., Ghosts of Mars

Next week’s director is… Satyajit Ray!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...