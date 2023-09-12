Director Profile: John Carpenter

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… John Carpenter.
Highly recommended: Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, Escape from New York, The Thing (top 100), Big Trouble in Little China, They Live, In the Mouth of Madness
Recommended: Christine, Starman, Prince of Darkness
Worth a look: Dark Star, The Fog, Vampires, The Ward
Approach with caution: Body Bags (partially directed by Carpenter)
Not recommended: Memoirs of an Invisible Man, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., Ghosts of Mars
Next week’s director is… Satyajit Ray!