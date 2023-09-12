Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 39

Group 37 Results
69.23%JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle RWhitesnake-pursuer
61.54%Kirby and the Forgotten LandA Full-Speed Farewell from the New World
61.54%Xenoblade Chronicles 3The Weight of Life
61.54%Cotton Rock & RollBlue sky boss
61.54%Triangle StrategySong of Triangle Strategy
61.54%Chained EchoesThe Mystic Forest
53.85%CoromonRespite in the Oasis – Vermeer Grotto
53.85%Freedom Planet 2Tutorial
53.85%BallygonMoment
53.85%Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHourDanza Aestas [Feryquitous]
46.15%Vampire SurvivorsSole Solution
46.15%Genshin ImpactStorm Chaser
46.15%StrayTrash Zone
46.15%Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers EditionFossil Valley
38.46%Fight KnightRivali
38.46%SifuGold Pluck
38.46%Kaiju WarsCalm Before the Storm
38.46%Triangle StrategySituation II
30.77%Beatmania IIDX 30 Residentきゅんです。[Pizuya’s Cell]
23.08%Wildcat Gun MachineEye of the Beast
23.08%Super Mario Kart SP (NSO)Mario Circuit
15.38%Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HDDejected Groose
15.38%Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2Battle for Rose’s Castle
Remember The Fallen
20.00%F-Zero X (NSO)Title Screen
20.00%Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO)Two-Player Competition
20.00%HoaIntro
20.00%Kirby and the Forgotten LandPlease Don’t Inhale the Cinema Patrons
20.00%Turnip Boy Commits Tax EvasionGhastly Grave
20.00%SableChum Lair
20.00%Chunithm NEW!!I’ll make you super rock star
20.00%LaTale OnlineGarden of the Priring ~ scent of the wind
18.75%SnowRunnerDon Main Menu
18.75%Lil Gator GameIn the Hall of the Corgi Countess
18.75%Garden StoryThe Paperbark’s Knowledge
18.75%NEO: The World Ends with YouThe World Is Yours
18.75%NEO: The World Ends with YouINCONGRUOUS
18.75%The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the ShadowThe Giver of Gifts
18.75%Mario Golf (NSO)Near Hole – Under Par
18.75%Creepy Tale 2Titles
18.75%SifuDay of Judgment
18.75%Far: Changing TidesTrench Down
18.75%Dice LegacyThe Land in the Sky
18.75%Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)Ride to the Sky
18.75%Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur PrinceThe Labyrinth
Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific