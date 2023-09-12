Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 39

Group 37 Results
|69.23%
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|Whitesnake-pursuer
|61.54%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|A Full-Speed Farewell from the New World
|61.54%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|The Weight of Life
|61.54%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Blue sky boss
|61.54%
|Triangle Strategy
|Song of Triangle Strategy
|61.54%
|Chained Echoes
|The Mystic Forest
|53.85%
|Coromon
|Respite in the Oasis – Vermeer Grotto
|53.85%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Tutorial
|53.85%
|Ballygon
|Moment
|53.85%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Danza Aestas [Feryquitous]
|46.15%
|Vampire Survivors
|Sole Solution
|46.15%
|Genshin Impact
|Storm Chaser
|46.15%
|Stray
|Trash Zone
|46.15%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Fossil Valley
|38.46%
|Fight Knight
|Rivali
|38.46%
|Sifu
|Gold Pluck
|38.46%
|Kaiju Wars
|Calm Before the Storm
|38.46%
|Triangle Strategy
|Situation II
|30.77%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|きゅんです。[Pizuya’s Cell]
|23.08%
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|Eye of the Beast
|23.08%
|Super Mario Kart SP (NSO)
|Mario Circuit
|15.38%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Dejected Groose
|15.38%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Battle for Rose’s Castle
Remember The Fallen
|20.00%
|F-Zero X (NSO)
|Title Screen
|20.00%
|Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO)
|Two-Player Competition
|20.00%
|Hoa
|Intro
|20.00%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Please Don’t Inhale the Cinema Patrons
|20.00%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Ghastly Grave
|20.00%
|Sable
|Chum Lair
|20.00%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|I’ll make you super rock star
|20.00%
|LaTale Online
|Garden of the Priring ~ scent of the wind
|18.75%
|SnowRunner
|Don Main Menu
|18.75%
|Lil Gator Game
|In the Hall of the Corgi Countess
|18.75%
|Garden Story
|The Paperbark’s Knowledge
|18.75%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|The World Is Yours
|18.75%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|INCONGRUOUS
|18.75%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|The Giver of Gifts
|18.75%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Near Hole – Under Par
|18.75%
|Creepy Tale 2
|Titles
|18.75%
|Sifu
|Day of Judgment
|18.75%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Trench Down
|18.75%
|Dice Legacy
|The Land in the Sky
|18.75%
|Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)
|Ride to the Sky
|18.75%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|The Labyrinth
|15.38%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 39 is open until Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific