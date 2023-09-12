Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 39

Group 37 Results 69.23% JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Whitesnake-pursuer 61.54% Kirby and the Forgotten Land A Full-Speed Farewell from the New World 61.54% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 The Weight of Life 61.54% Cotton Rock & Roll Blue sky boss 61.54% Triangle Strategy Song of Triangle Strategy 61.54% Chained Echoes The Mystic Forest 53.85% Coromon Respite in the Oasis – Vermeer Grotto 53.85% Freedom Planet 2 Tutorial 53.85% Ballygon Moment 53.85% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Danza Aestas [Feryquitous] 46.15% Vampire Survivors Sole Solution 46.15% Genshin Impact Storm Chaser 46.15% Stray Trash Zone 46.15% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Fossil Valley 38.46% Fight Knight Rivali 38.46% Sifu Gold Pluck 38.46% Kaiju Wars Calm Before the Storm 38.46% Triangle Strategy Situation II 30.77% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident きゅんです。[Pizuya’s Cell] 23.08% Wildcat Gun Machine Eye of the Beast 23.08% Super Mario Kart SP (NSO) Mario Circuit 15.38% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Dejected Groose 15.38% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Battle for Rose’s Castle Remember The Fallen 20.00% F-Zero X (NSO) Title Screen 20.00% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Two-Player Competition 20.00% Hoa Intro 20.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Please Don’t Inhale the Cinema Patrons 20.00% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Ghastly Grave 20.00% Sable Chum Lair 20.00% Chunithm NEW!! I’ll make you super rock star 20.00% LaTale Online Garden of the Priring ~ scent of the wind 18.75% SnowRunner Don Main Menu 18.75% Lil Gator Game In the Hall of the Corgi Countess 18.75% Garden Story The Paperbark’s Knowledge 18.75% NEO: The World Ends with You The World Is Yours 18.75% NEO: The World Ends with You INCONGRUOUS 18.75% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow The Giver of Gifts 18.75% Mario Golf (NSO) Near Hole – Under Par 18.75% Creepy Tale 2 Titles 18.75% Sifu Day of Judgment 18.75% Far: Changing Tides Trench Down 18.75% Dice Legacy The Land in the Sky 18.75% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Ride to the Sky 18.75% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince The Labyrinth 15.38% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Dejected Groose 15.38% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Battle for Rose’s Castle Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

