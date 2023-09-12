Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (9/12)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

The week sees the release of A Haunting In Venice, the latest Hercule Poirot film in the Branagh-verse. And I do have to give him credit: after doing adaptations of two of the most popular Poirot stories — Murder on the Orient Express and Death On The Nile — I did not expect that the third film in the series would be adaptation of Hallowe’en Party.

The funny little detective Hercule Poirot has been depicted several times in film. Tony Randall, Albert Finney, and Peter Ustinov are among the esteemed actors who have played the detective in film. (Though admittedly Poirot’s most definitive portrayal may have been on television.)

Poirot mysteries, though, are not the only thing adapted from Agatha Christie novels. Miss Marple was portrayed by Margaret Rutherford in four films between 1961 and 1964. Angela Lansbury would take on the role in the movie The Mirror Crack’d before basically playing Miss Marple in Murder She Wrote.

And then there’s And Then There Were None, probably Agatha Christie’s most adapted work. According to Wikipedia, the movie had been adapted ten times for film.

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite Agatha Christie film adaptation?

