TV Reviews: One Piece (Netflix, 2023)

Note: as this is a TV review and not a Spoil Sports, please avoid spoilers or use the tags in the comments. One Piece has been around for longer than some commenters have been alive, but the Netflix adaptation is original enough that it warrants spoiler tags. The review below is spoiler-free.

Maybe I’m the only poster here who watched this, but if not, I thought the production warranted a dedicated thread for discussion.

Count me as being a long time One Piece fan. I was nearly thirty when I started reading the manga, having a nephew who was reading it and taking up a volume out of curiosity. My interest in the story has varied over the years, partially due to changes in my own interests, but also due to the tone and elements of the story changing. Still, I couldn’t help being curious when Netflix announced plans to produce a live-action adaptation.

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical here, even if you’re willing to watch a live-action shonen story. The elements of One Piece might be better suited for animation, even in the early chapters where the settings are more grounded. There are serious effects needed, elements that are essential parts of the story. And there’s also Netflix’s track record for anime adaptations, by which I mean this:

(Sorry, John Cho, but this show wasn’t very good)

Enough qualification. The Netflix One Piece is a success. I approach this production with some expectations and bias; One Piece is still very much a shonen manga story, and it won’t appeal to everyone. It’s not a perfect production, but I think it’s enjoyable and worth the time investment to watch.

The show succeeds for a few simple reasons. It streamlines the story somewhat, effectively condensing four story arcs into eight episodes. This means trimming many supporting characters from the production, which makes the world feel smaller. In turn, this puts the focus squarely on the main cast, which is the main reason why the show works.

The main characters are exceptionally well cast. They’re simple enough – most are represented by one or two primary traits – but the actors are all likable. Spending time with them feels like a treat rather than a chore. We want to see if the pirates eventually get to the fireworks factory find the One Piece, but it’s nearly as much fun to watch them bicker as it is to watch them fight. The pirates feel like a makeshift family, one that visibly grows together by the end of the season. Seeing them come together in support of each others’ dreams is inspiring, and there are some legitimately touching moments.

More than anything, this is why the show succeeds. Luffy and his friends are fun to spend time with; much of the humor comes from watching these misfits interact as they figure out how to coexist and align their goals. Iñaki Godoy is a delight as Luffy, and his enthusiasm is infectious. Jacob Romero Gibson steals a number of scenes with his unfounded boasting, and Emily Rudd shines throughout. Mackenyu doesn’t have as much to work with as taciturn badass Zoro, but he has plenty of good moments and doesn’t drag down the show.

The supporting cast is also quite strong. The antagonists – Marines and other pirates – are given plenty of screen time, with some decent character development here. Even the important fringe characters are well represented and shine in limited screen time. Spending more time with fewer characters may be a production choice, but it helps with the characters are well represented. (Jeff Ward’s Buggy the Clown in particular deserves a greater ongoing presence than his character has in the original manga.) The overall effect gives a sense of the larger world while allowing the production to focus on a small corner of it, which is the right choice for the story if not the production.

Overall the show looks great. The characters and settings feel alive, the effects and makeup largely work. CGI is prevalent but not obnoxious. The ships in particular look great. Nothing becomes a significant detraction to the show. There are some design choices that probably make more sense for animation or art rather than live-action, but they’re limited here. The action is secondary to the characters themselves, but the fights are well constructed.

The storylines wrap up neatly here while leaving hints at another season. It remains to be seen what the future holds here. Luffy and his band of miscreants ultimately can’t fight a writer’s strike, for one. Beyond that, the One Piece story will only become larger as the pirates continue to chase their dreams. But getting one successful season is no small feat, and hopefully this cast and crew will get the chance to bring us more One Piece.

