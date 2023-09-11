Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 11 (season premiere)

Today’s contestants are:

Derek Allen, an accountant, originally from Cassopolis, Michigan;

Gabriel Ostler, a script writer Orinda, California; and

Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon.

Jeopardy!

SCIENCE CLASS // WELCOME TO MIAMI // A LATIN BESTIARY // SOUNDS LIKE FOOD // WORLD OF BARBIE // KIN

DD1 – $600 – SCIENCE CLASS – Sedimentary deposits near Lake Superior produce the largest U.S. annual yield of hematite, the main ore of this metal (Jill dropped $1,600.)

Scores at first break: Jill $800, Gabriel $1,600, Derek $4,600.

Scores going into DJ: Jill $3,400, Gabriel $2,200, Derek $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HONORARY HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS // HISTORICAL FILMS // GREEK GEOGRAPHY // RENAISSANCE LITERATURE // MISSISSIPPI LEARNING // STARTS WITH “G”

DD2 – $1,600 – GREEK GEOGRAPHY – The setting of plays like “Oedipus” & “Antigone”, this Greek city shares its name with a capital city of Ancient Egypt (Gabriel dropped $2,600.)

DD3 – $800 – HISTORICAL FILMS – As her, Natalie Portman says, “There won’t be another Camelot” (Jill added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Jill $16,200, Gabriel $4,800, Derek $8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

BRITISH MONARCHS – The most recent British monarch not to succeed a parent or a sibling was this ruler who succeeded an uncle

Jill and Derek were correct on FJ, will Jill doubling up to win with $32,400.

Final scores: Jill $32,400, Gabriel $0, Derek $16,201.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is iron? DD2 – What is Thebes? DD3 – Who was Jacqueline Kennedy? FJ – Who was Queen Victoria?

