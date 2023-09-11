The September 11 OT is NOT Vintage

You might be surprised what counts as vintage. That 2001 forever 21 top buried in the back of your closet? Vintage! That white cotton t-shirt that came in a 6-pack in 2003? Vintage!

Vintage is just clothing that is 20+ years old. While higher quality clothing is more likely to survive, 20 year old fast fashion still counts as vintage.

I will show some examples of what is and what isn’t vintage below.

90s Charlotte Russe top? Yep, that’s vintage 50’s style dress from Amazon? Not vintage…yet 1994 Flinstones t-shirt? That’s vintage, my friend 1981 man? NOT VINTAGE! That’s a person, not a clothing 80s dresser? Not vintage! Furniture has to be a bit older to be vintage

And before you say, “This was all made up to sell clothing!” Yeah, it was

