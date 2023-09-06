Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 6, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop cul….*runs into the thread screaming*

AFTER 12 YEARS WE’RE GETTING SEASON 3 OF FROM ME TO YOU!!!

This is not a drill! I repeat, KIMI NI TODOKE SEASON 3!!!

*catches breath*

Okay, if you somehow haven’t watched the first two seasons of From Me to You (Kimi ni Todoke), you absolutely need to get on that. I’m sure there’s no one here who hasn’t seen this wonderful shoujo romance slice-of-life perfection featuring one of the greatest main characters of all time with an absolutely incredible ensemble cast with the exact right balance of wholesomeness and drama and heartfelt delightfulness…RIGHT? 🙂 But for real, I rarely say “everyone should watch this” because we all have different interests and tastes, and if you don’t like high school series then this one probably won’t be on the top of your list which is totally cool. But if anything I said above interests you, stop what you’re doing and start watching this anime right away.

And if you finish season 2 and can’t wait until next year to see what happens after that, you can read the series on Viz Manga right now! I recently finished reading the manga, and I was kind of blown away by how perfect it is. I mean, I loved the anime, so it shouldn’t have been that much of a surprise, but it was just somehow even more beautiful and perfect? And getting to see how all the characters moved forward as they got older was so wonderful. I needed this manga so much when I read it, and it honestly felt like spending time with a best friend I’ve known all my life. That’s the best way I can describe it. So I am extra excited to see how the anime will continue the story. I’m just so happy to get a chance to spend more time with these characters in this world and for others to experience that too. How do I keep getting so lucky with shoujo anime adaptations? Is 2024 going to be the best year of my life?! Will I run out of happy tears before then? It’s almost overwhelming!

Anyway…enough about me…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

