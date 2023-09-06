There was so much news this weekend, the Weekly Wrestling Thread doesn’t know where to start

So much shit happened this weekend, I legit don’t know where to start. I could be positive and point out that we got two PPVs with limp builds managed to be better than they had any right to be but the real story is CM Punk getting fired. He’s one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, I was excited to see him return a few months ago, and now I’m fine with never seeing him again. I’ve been hard on Tony Khan for not putting his foot down with Punk earlier. I could still do so since it took being threatened personally by Punk for him to fire him but I was legit saddened by his announcement. He looked hurt having to fire his favorite. Let’s move on and get to the best (and worst) matches of the week:

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

2. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

3. Gunther vs. Chad Gable

4. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

5. Axiom vs. Butch

6. Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

7. L.A. Knight vs. The Miz

8. The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

9. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

10. J.D. McDonagh vs. Sami Zayn

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

3. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

4. Jay White vs. Dax Harwood

5. Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

6. Claudio Castignoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata

7. Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR and The Young Bucks

8. Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

9. Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

10. Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Shotzi vs. Bayley

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. GPA

