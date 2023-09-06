Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 35

Group 33 Results 69.23% Airport CEO Runaway Lounge 69.23% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Keves Battle 53.85% Moonpong Hot Enough to Melt the Cheese Off 53.85% Tribal Hunter Her Ghostly Highness 53.85% Sonic Frontiers Find Your Flame 53.85% Blue Archive Shady Girls 53.85% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Attack is the Best Form of Defense (SMB 2 New OST – Bubbly Washing Machine) 46.15% A3! Double Solitaire [Keiichi Hirokawa; Vocals: Yoshitaka Yamaya & Shunsuke Takeuchi[ 46.15% Touken Ranbu Warriors History Explained False 46.15% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Lost Fragment 38.46% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Troian Beauty (Endwalker) 38.46% Super Alloy Ranger Sunken City 38.46% Dyson Sphere Program Set Sail 30.77% Sable Beetle’s Nest 30.77% NEO: The World Ends with You DIVIDE 23.08% Monster Hunter Rise Kamura’s Song of Purification 23.08% SnowRunner Don Ambience (Evening 1) 23.08% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Stage Theme 2 23.08% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Veilstone City (Day) 15.38% Little Nightmares II Boots Through The Undergrowth 15.38% Paper Mario (NSO) Keeping Pace 15.38% A Little to the Left Main Theme 7.69% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! World’s End Dancehall [Wowaka Memorial Event Special] JANUARY 2021 7.69% Unbound: Worlds Apart Guardian’s Rest Remember The Fallen 11.11% Mario Tennis (NSO) Wario & Waluigi Court 10.53% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Royal Hypno-Flower’s Theme 10.53% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Acidophilus 4 8.33% Mundaun Monster Theme 1 7.69% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! World’s End Dancehall [Wowaka Memorial Event Special] JANUARY 2021 7.69% Unbound: Worlds Apart Guardian’s Rest 7.14% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Faron Woods 7.14% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Squash’s Theme 6.25% Everhood In A Peculiar Place 6.25% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Caern 6.25% Dreamscaper Isolation 6.25% Sifu Enter the Gang’s Turf 6.25% The Medium Mirrors 6.25% Anonymous;Code FRAGMENT 5.56% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Knight’s Academy 5.56% Mundaun Lake 5.56% Sifu Haze 5.56% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Nomad | Nightcord at 25:00 5.26% Paper Mario (NSO) A Party at Peach’s Castle Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Thursday, September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 36 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 35 is open until Thursday, September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...