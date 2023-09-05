Director Profile: François Truffaut

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… François Truffaut.

Highly recommended: Les Mistons (short film), The 400 Blows (top 100), Shoot the Piano Player, Jules and Jim, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board, Day for Night, Small Change, Love on the Run, The Last Metro

Recommended: Antoine and Colette (segment from Love at Twenty), The Soft Skin, Fahrenheit 451, The Wild Child, Two English Girls, The Woman Next Door

Worth a look: Mississippi Mermaid, The Story of Adele H., The Man Who Loved Women

