Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 34

Group 32 Results 72.73% Metavaxx Lymphocyte Rampage 72.73% Vampire Survivors Forest Night Fever 63.64% 30XX Blazing nomad 63.64% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Mall Meltdown 63.64% Citizen Sleeper Optic Nerve 54.55% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Cinema [Ayase Commission for Vivid BAD SQUAD] MAY 2021 54.55% DNF Duel Gate-Crasher 54.55% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 1-2: Flowing 54.55% Rhythm Doctor Puff Piece 45.45% Cyber Shadow Mekacity Ruins, Part 1 45.45% New Pokémon Snap Sweltering Sands (Day) 45.45% Anonymous;Code MADNESS JUNO 45.45% Lil Gator Game Aliens Unplugged the Fridge and All the Food Spoiled 🙁 36.36% Fuga: Melodies of Steel March in the Storm 36.36% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Ring Man Stage 36.36% Disgaea 6 Reraisa 36.36% Praey for the Gods Praey for the Gods 36.36% Life is Strange: True Colors Carry You 27.27% Coromon Breeze Sweeping the Trees – Woodlow Forest 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 3V0 27.27% Super Mario Kart SP (NSO) Donut Plains 27.27% Mario Golf: Super Rush Bowser Highlands (Snow Course) 27.27% Floppy Knights Training Simulation 18.18% Life is Strange: True Colors Tears

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Wednesday, September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 35 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Wednesday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

