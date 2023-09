Back in 2021 I created an Open Thread to welcome controversial yet supremely popular professional wrestler CM Punk back to the business.

744 days later, he is back out of the business thanks to much public insults of co-workers, backstage drama and violent kerfuffles. In hindsight, it’s a shame he returned at all.

Have a great day everyone, and try not to attack your co-workers or your boss!

