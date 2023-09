Before this, did you really know what live was?

In 4th place, “Bonita Applebum”!

In 3rd place, “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo”!

In 2nd place, “Scenario” (BY A TIEBREAKER)!

And your pick for the best A Tribe Called Quest song, “Can I Kick It?” (BY THAT SAME TIEBREAKER)!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...