The Google Night Thread (September 4, 2023)

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin on this day in 1998, and for good or ill has changed the world as we know it and has an enormous influence on all of our lives. Their website is the most visited website and their engine processes 8.5 billion searches per day. 1.8 billion people use GMail. Maps has changed how we get ourselves un-lost in foreign cities and how wars are fought. They store so information they know more about you than you know yourself.

On a less disturbing note, the history of their logo is an interesting look at how the general design of the internet has changed of the past 25 years:

Have an interesting day everyone, and remember to be kind to yourselves.

