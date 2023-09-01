Speedy Ortiz
Music

Friday New Music 9/1

It’s Friday and you may not know it but… there is new music. We should name the thread Friday There’s Music That’s New to save time.. Looks like a pretty big week, a new Speedy Ortiz album for us, a new Jeff Rosenstock is an absolute essential, there’s a new EP from Spirit of the Beehive I’ll be excited and confused by… Plus, there’s that Slowdive album, some grandaddy b-sides

Oh, dammit and a new Ghost of Vroom that I’ll for some reason actually listen to all day instead of the things I’m excited for.

Here’s List:

— The 1975 – The 1975 (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Aesop Rock – Skelethon (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Augustus Muller (of Boy Harsher) – Cellulosed Bodies (Original Score)

— Bakar – Halo

— Blu & Real Bad Man – Bad News

— Blxst & Bino Rideaux – Sixtape 3

— The Boo Radleys – Giant Steps (Reissue)

— The Cinematic Orchestra – Man With a Movie Camera (20th Anniversary Edition)

— dadá Joãozinho – tds bem Global

— Dope Lemon (Angus Stone) – Kimosabè

— Elliott Fullman – End of Ways

— Empire State Bastard (feat. members of Biffy Clyro and Dave Lombardo) – Rivers of Heresy

— Enola Gay – Casement EP

— Essential Forever – Essential Forever

— Fake Fever – Inside the Well

— Field Medic – light is gone 2

— Firewind – Still Raging

— Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Data Doom

— Ghost of Vroom (feat. Mike Doughty) – Ghost of Vroom 3

— Grandaddy – Sumday Twunny

— GWAR – Battle Maximus (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Hella – Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)

— Hey Colossus – In Blood

— Jeff Rosenstock – HELLMODE

— Jethro Tull – Broadsword And The Beast (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Joel Stoker (of The Rifles) – The Undertow

— Icona Pop – Club Romantech

— Illa J – No Traffic

— Larry Fleet – Earned It

— Lathe of Heaven – Bound By Naked Skies

— Lauren Calve – Shift

— Laya – Bet That EP

— Love Tractor – Around the Bend (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Marem Ladson – Baby Light EP

— MAY-A – Analysis Paralysis EP

— Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo – Phantasmagoria in Blue

— midwxst – E3

— mssv (feat. Mike Watt) – Human Reaction

— The Natvral – Summer of No Light

— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Odeon Budokan (Vinyl Reissue)

— P.G. Six – Murmurs & Whispers

— The Paper Kites – At the Roadhouse

— Perennial – The Leaves of Autumn Symmetry EP

— Peter Frampton – At Royal Albert Hall

— Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons – Kings of the Asylum

— Philip Seth Campbell (of The Temperance Movement) – City Lights

— Polaris – Fatalism

— The Pretenders – Relentless

— Precocious Neophyte – My Electronic Idol

— Primal Fear – Code Red

— Puma Blue – Holy Waters

— Rae Fitzgerald – Say I Look Happy

— Sigur Rós – ÁTTA (Physical Release)

— Silent Skies – Dormant

— Slowdive – everything is alive

— Small Million – Passenger

— Soen – Memorial

— Speedy Ortiz – Rabbit Rabbit

— Spirit of the Beehive – i’m so lucky EP

— Sprain – The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine

— Taking Meds – Dial M For Meds

— Tekno – The More, The Better

— Tom Waits – Franks Wild Years (Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Rain Dogs (Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Swordfishtrombones (Reissue)

— Various Artists – Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series