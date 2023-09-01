Friday New Music 9/1

It’s Friday and you may not know it but… there is new music. We should name the thread Friday There’s Music That’s New to save time.. Looks like a pretty big week, a new Speedy Ortiz album for us, a new Jeff Rosenstock is an absolute essential, there’s a new EP from Spirit of the Beehive I’ll be excited and confused by… Plus, there’s that Slowdive album, some grandaddy b-sides

Oh, dammit and a new Ghost of Vroom that I’ll for some reason actually listen to all day instead of the things I’m excited for.

Here’s List:

— The 1975 – The 1975 (10th Anniversary Edition) — Aesop Rock – Skelethon (10th Anniversary Edition) — Augustus Muller (of Boy Harsher) – Cellulosed Bodies (Original Score) — Bakar – Halo — Blu & Real Bad Man – Bad News — Blxst & Bino Rideaux – Sixtape 3 — The Boo Radleys – Giant Steps (Reissue) — The Cinematic Orchestra – Man With a Movie Camera (20th Anniversary Edition) — dadá Joãozinho – tds bem Global — Dope Lemon (Angus Stone) – Kimosabè — Elliott Fullman – End of Ways — Empire State Bastard (feat. members of Biffy Clyro and Dave Lombardo) – Rivers of Heresy — Enola Gay – Casement EP — Essential Forever – Essential Forever — Fake Fever – Inside the Well — Field Medic – light is gone 2 — Firewind – Still Raging — Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Data Doom — Ghost of Vroom (feat. Mike Doughty) – Ghost of Vroom 3 — Grandaddy – Sumday Twunny — GWAR – Battle Maximus (10th Anniversary Edition) — Hella – Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue) — Hey Colossus – In Blood — Jeff Rosenstock – HELLMODE — Jethro Tull – Broadsword And The Beast (40th Anniversary Edition) — Joel Stoker (of The Rifles) – The Undertow — Icona Pop – Club Romantech — Illa J – No Traffic — Larry Fleet – Earned It — Lathe of Heaven – Bound By Naked Skies — Lauren Calve – Shift — Laya – Bet That EP — Love Tractor – Around the Bend (40th Anniversary Edition) — Marem Ladson – Baby Light EP — MAY-A – Analysis Paralysis EP — Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo – Phantasmagoria in Blue — midwxst – E3 — Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom – Ghost of Vroom 3 — mssv (feat. Mike Watt) – Human Reaction — The Natvral – Summer of No Light — Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Odeon Budokan (Vinyl Reissue) — P.G. Six – Murmurs & Whispers — The Paper Kites – At the Roadhouse — Perennial – The Leaves of Autumn Symmetry EP — Peter Frampton – At Royal Albert Hall — Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons – Kings of the Asylum — Philip Seth Campbell (of The Temperance Movement) – City Lights — Polaris – Fatalism — The Pretenders – Relentless — Precocious Neophyte – My Electronic Idol — Primal Fear – Code Red — Puma Blue – Holy Waters — Rae Fitzgerald – Say I Look Happy — Sigur Rós – ÁTTA (Physical Release) — Silent Skies – Dormant — Slowdive – everything is alive — Small Million – Passenger — Soen – Memorial — Speedy Ortiz – Rabbit Rabbit — Spirit of the Beehive – i’m so lucky EP — Sprain – The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine — Taking Meds – Dial M For Meds — Tekno – The More, The Better — Tom Waits – Franks Wild Years (Reissue) — Tom Waits – Rain Dogs (Reissue) — Tom Waits – Swordfishtrombones (Reissue) — Various Artists – Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series

