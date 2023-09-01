Fionna and Cake Episodes 1 & 2 Discussion

Welcome! The first two episodes of the Adventure Time spin-off, Fionna and Cake, are now available. Given that I know there are a lot of Adventure Time fans here, I figured it would be a good idea to provide a place to discuss the new show. For now they have indicated that the show will be a ten-episode limited series. New episodes will be released weekly in pairs on Max (the Streaming Service Formerly Known as HBO Max) on Thursdays through September 28, 2023.

The cast includes:

Madeleine Martin as Fionna

Roz Ryan as Cake

Tom Kenny as Simon Petrikov

Official Synopsis: Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.

