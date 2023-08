J.M. Brandt is back with a brand new western horror comic entitled Swallower of Shades from Dead Sky Publishing. He’s collaborating with Tom Napolitano and Garry Brown on this new release.

The solicitation for the first issue –

The final order cutoff for this issue is Friday September 1 and the release date will be Wednesday October 18th.

I will have a spoiler free review of this comic very shortly, so keep an eye out for it in the next week or two.

