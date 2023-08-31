Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 31

Group 29 Results 73.33% SpiderHeck Saber Swing 60.00% Super Alloy Ranger Base/character select 60.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX All or nothing 53.33% Kirby’s Dream Buffet I’m A Hungry Pink Puffball 53.33% Wave Break: Neon Rides crystal waves 53.33% Loop Hero Wheel of faith 46.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Saplings 46.67% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Flower on the Trails (Short Version) (vs. Story Villains) 40.00% Minecraft: The Wild Update Firebugs 40.00% Dandy Ace Palace Shop 40.00% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Rosa Azul 40.00% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Whisper of the Icicles 40.00% Jelly Boy (NSO) Jungle Gym 33.33% Signalis Riot Control 33.33% New Pokémon Snap The Mural 33.33% Rockman X Dive Park 26.67% Bayonetta 3 Sovereigns of souls 26.67% Disgaea 6 Sky’s Doom 26.67% Moncage From the Lighthouse 20.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Please Don’t Inhale the Cinema Patrons 20.00% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Ghastly Grave 13.33% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour That Feeling [Crayvxn] 13.33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Glacier Tour 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Ice Stage) 13.33% Card Shark The Carriage I

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Sunday, September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Sunday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...