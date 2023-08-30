Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 30, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last week, KERENMI released his latest single: “Adult”, featuring Avu-chan (of Queen Bee) & RYUHEI (of BE:FIRST). And I’ve listened to it…a lot. Something about it just hit the part of my brain that controls my music obsessions. Give it a listen and join me in my obsession!

If you liked that, or even if you didn’t, try giving some more KERENMI singles a listen. They all have their own flavor, embracing the essences of the vocalists he collaborates with, which is one of the things I love about his work. You never know what it’s going to be! I couldn’t really get into his album from 2020, but I’ve loved every song he’s released since then. I’m especially fond of his single featuring Tani Yuuki & Hitomi (of Atarayo):

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

