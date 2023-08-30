The Ninja Turtles Australian Video Day Thread Feels Off

The release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has really gotten me back into the heroes in a half shell this summer, and it’s been a lot of fun watching movies, YouTube videos about old video games, and of course, old commercials. There is a lot (and I mean a lot) of strange marketing in the franchise’s history, but one thing I wasn’t expecting to fall into the “hilariously weird” category is this Australian ad for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on VHS.

Let it be known before the jury that I initially wondered if this might just be some YouTube parody, because everything about it feels too off to be real. But nope. This is 100% legit, including all of the Turtles having the same voice, said voice changing throughout the ad, Splinter encouraging his sons to talk children watching at home out of their allowances, and Donnie getting needlessly angry for no reason at the end of the trailer. Splinter is like “where can people buy these videos?” And Donnie is fucking done. “DO THE WORDS ‘EVERY FINE VIDEO STORE’ MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU?” Take a nap, Donnie. Isn’t the whole temper issue Raph’s schtick?



But that’s not the only unusual TMNT commercial I found from the land Down Under, because in Australia, they also had those shifty phone numbers for kids that were so very prevalent in the United States. What makes this one funny is the ridiculous green turtle hand trying to dial the numbers on the phone. Clearly, this turtle is incapable of moving his fingers as his hand is just locked in that position. That’s going to make using the phone virtually impossible. He might need assistance if he wants a chance to win “some radical software from those cool dudes at Nintendo.”



Have a great day, y’all!

