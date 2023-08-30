The Book Nook Goes Back To School (8/30)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: In the US, this is the time of year that many people are preparing to return to school after summer vacation. What are some of your favorite books about school and education?

Suggestions for prompts are always appreciated!

If you would like to contribute a short (two to four paragraph) book related biography, essay, tone poem, whatever, for the header, please let me know.

Professor H.M. Wogglebug. T.E.

One of the most famous scholars and educators in the world is Professor H.M. (Highly Magnified) Wogglebug, T.E. (Thoroughly Educated). He was, for many years, a regular sized wogglebug, who lived quietly in a schoolhouse, where he listened carefully and absorbed the knowledge that was being expounded upon. One day, a teacher noticed the tiny creature, scooped him up, and projected his magnified image upon the wall to teach the students about this magnificent insect. When a diversion raised its head. the wogglebug took the opportunity to step off the screen in his magnified state and ventured forth to see the world that he had learned so much about. He saved the life of a tailor, who made him a splendid suit of clothes out of gratitude. Professor Wogglebug eventually encountered Princess Ozma of Oz, who was so impressed by his knowledge and erudition that he was subsequently appointed to several important educational posts in her kingdom.

Perhaps uniquely among academics, Professor Wogglebug’s fame and reputation became so widespread that a musical was written about him. He continues to reside in Oz, and he is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on genealogy.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...