30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 30: World Of Books

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of fantasy when it comes to the world of novels beyond the big ones we talked about earlier this month. What’s your favorite standalone book? Favorite series? Work that frustrated you the most that had the biggest potential?

Bonus question: Your first fantasy novel? Does it still hold up for you?

Extra bonus question: Best book you’d give to someone to introduce them to the world of fantasy that’s not Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones?

