Kraven the Hunter Countdown Night Thread

It is August 30th, 2023. Today was my birthday. But far more importantly, it means it is officially only one year until the release of one of the most anticipated movies of all time: KRAVEN THE HUNTER!!!



Now, for those not in the know, Kraven the Hunter will serve as the thrilling origin story of a guy presumably named “Kraven” who is also a pretty good hunter. In the comics, he’s a villain who likes beating up Spider-Man, for whatever reason, but in the film it looks like he will be killing people who 150% deserve to die brutally, so really, he will probably be an “antihero” more than anything. He also might join forces with MORBIUS (yes, that Morbius) if Sony ever gets that Sinister Six movie off the ground, and we can assume they would all fight Spider-Man, but Tom Holland Spider-Man, and let’s be real, he’s like, the least badass Spider-Man. Is he going to scare them off with his puppy dog eyes? I dunno.



Anyway, it’s now ONLY ONE YEAR until we can all see Kraven shout his famous catchphrases like “You must be Kraven a good beating!” on the big screen. One year until we figure out whatever accent Russell Crowe is going for. One year until we get to see the entire end credits stinger of Rhino that’s teased in the trailer. In other words, August 30th, 2024 is going to be the best motherfucking birthday ever.

DISCLAIMER: I’ve done nothing but joke and be snarky during this OT, but knowing me, I’ll probably end up digging Kraven the Hunter when it comes out. So, you have a year to prepare yourselves for me being that annoying guy who says “yeah, that Kraven film was pretty dope.”

Have a great night, y’all!

