A Tribe Called Quest Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Bonita Applebum” (17) vs. “Lyrics to Go” (3)

Match 2: “Jazz (We’ve Got)” (15) vs. “If the Papes Come” (2)

Match 3: “Can I Kick It?” (15) vs. “Electric Relaxation” (6)

Match 4: “Buggin’ Out” (13) vs. “Oh My God” (ft. Busta Rhymes) (6)

Match 5: “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo” (18) vs. “We the People….” (5)

Match 6: “The Space Program” (10) vs. “Excursions” (8)

Match 7: “Scenario” (17) vs. “Steve Biko (Stir It Up)” (2)

Match 8: “Check the Rhime” (17) vs. “Peace, Prosperity & Paper” (0)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “The Space Program” (10) in a close match against “Excursions” (10), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated

Biggest beatdowns – “Check the Rhime” (17) beat “Peace, Prosperity & Paper” (0)(!) by a whopping 17 votes.

Voting ends 1 September, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...