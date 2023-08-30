A Tribe Called Quest Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Bonita Applebum” (17) vs. “Lyrics to Go” (3)
Match 2: “Jazz (We’ve Got)” (15) vs. “If the Papes Come” (2)
Match 3: “Can I Kick It?” (15) vs. “Electric Relaxation” (6)
Match 4: “Buggin’ Out” (13) vs. “Oh My God” (ft. Busta Rhymes) (6)
Match 5: “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo” (18) vs. “We the People….” (5)
Match 6: “The Space Program” (10) vs. “Excursions” (8)
Match 7: “Scenario” (17) vs. “Steve Biko (Stir It Up)” (2)
Match 8: “Check the Rhime” (17) vs. “Peace, Prosperity & Paper” (0)[/spoiler]
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “The Space Program” (10) in a close match against “Excursions” (10), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated
Biggest beatdowns – “Check the Rhime” (17) beat “Peace, Prosperity & Paper” (0)(!) by a whopping 17 votes.
Voting ends 1 September, 10 PM EDT